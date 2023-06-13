BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of BVXV opened at $1.34 on Monday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.
