BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BVXV opened at $1.34 on Monday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,412 shares during the quarter. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 17.45% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

