Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) vs. Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Financial Survey

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Berry shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Berry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Berry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 39.23% 20.94% 15.51% Berry 27.90% 24.35% 11.59%

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Berry pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Birchcliff Energy pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Berry pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Berry has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Berry’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $1.03 billion 1.53 $505.23 million $1.35 4.38 Berry $918.34 million 0.59 $250.17 million $3.68 1.90

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Berry. Berry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Birchcliff Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Birchcliff Energy and Berry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Berry 0 0 2 0 3.00

Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus price target of $10.53, indicating a potential upside of 78.19%. Berry has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.10%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Berry.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Berry on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing, and producing natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids. The firm also focuses on the operation of Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

