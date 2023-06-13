Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 3,175.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIRDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction Price Performance

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of construction services. It serves clients in the industrial, mining, institutional, retail, commercial, multi-tenant residential, light industrial, and renovation and restoration sectors using fixed priced, design-build, unit price, cost reimbursable, guaranteed upset price, and construction management contract delivery methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.