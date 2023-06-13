BKF Capital Group (BKFG) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Rating) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BKF Capital Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $3.04 million $2.24 million 5.43 BKF Capital Group Competitors $2.44 billion $242.63 million 32.83

Analyst Recommendations

BKF Capital Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group. BKF Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BKF Capital Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BKF Capital Group Competitors 619 3097 3584 122 2.43

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 10.17%. Given BKF Capital Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BKF Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

BKF Capital Group has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group’s peers have a beta of 0.99, meaning that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group 47.77% 30.32% 24.19% BKF Capital Group Competitors 14.51% 17.50% 8.67%

Summary

BKF Capital Group peers beat BKF Capital Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

BKF Capital Group Company Profile

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses. It also provides investment banking services, such as m&a advisory and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. The company was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

