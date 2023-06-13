Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Short Interest Update

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 8,200.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Black Spade Acquisition Stock Performance
NYSE:BSAQ opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.27 million, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.04. Black Spade Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16.
Black Spade Acquisition (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Spade Acquisition
About Black Spade Acquisition
Black Spade Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the entertainment industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Black Spade Acquisition (BSAQ)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Black Spade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Spade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.