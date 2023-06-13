Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Short Interest Update

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 8,200.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Black Spade Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:BSAQ opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.27 million, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.04. Black Spade Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16.

Black Spade Acquisition (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Spade Acquisition

About Black Spade Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Spade Acquisition by 324.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 242.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Spade Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the entertainment industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

