Blackline Safety (BLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 14th. Analysts expect Blackline Safety to post earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$21.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.69 million.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.3 %

CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Blackline Safety

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

