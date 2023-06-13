BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 926 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,747,000 after acquiring an additional 174,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,854,820,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $682.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $664.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $691.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.