BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $137,000.
BTA opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $12.40.
BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.
