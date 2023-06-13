BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $137,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance

BTA opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $12.40.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

