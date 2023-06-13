Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $282,571,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,022,343 shares of company stock worth $19,118,535 and sold 430,100 shares worth $17,880,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

