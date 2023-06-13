Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (BVH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 26th

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Bluegreen Vacations has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE:BVH opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $582.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

Institutional Trading of Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $219.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.82 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after buying an additional 116,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after buying an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

