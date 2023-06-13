Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $104.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $79.85 and a 1 year high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,739,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 159,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,352,000 after buying an additional 4,892,549 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after buying an additional 1,435,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,072,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,548,000 after buying an additional 265,912 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

