Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Receives $20.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOWL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Bowlero in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bowlero news, Director A-B Parent Llc sold 4,908,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $73,721,674.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,484,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,534,546.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert M. Lavan purchased 8,595 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,584.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,584.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A-B Parent Llc sold 4,908,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $73,721,674.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,484,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,534,546.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

Bowlero Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOWL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bowlero by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bowlero by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 2.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOWL opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.20. Bowlero has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.34 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 1,325.87% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bowlero will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Stories

