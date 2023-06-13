Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,156,000 after buying an additional 233,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. Research analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

EDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 300,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $7,398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,098,137 shares in the company, valued at $51,740,058.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $7,398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,098,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,740,058.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,454.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 336,080 shares of company stock worth $8,309,219. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

