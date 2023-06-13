Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Buys 1,925 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned 0.36% of TPI Composites worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TPI Composites by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TPI Composites by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TPI Composites by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

TPI Composites Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $404.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TPI Composites news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $212,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TPI Composites

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.