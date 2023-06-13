Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Invests $9.07 Million in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 182,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,065,000. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned 0.40% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 966,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,116,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,258,000 after buying an additional 45,485 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,493.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 892,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,801,000 after buying an additional 836,063 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 773,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,524,000 after buying an additional 58,863 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 556,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,740,000 after buying an additional 41,938 shares during the period.

XME opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $39.83 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

