Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,156 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,000. VMware accounts for approximately 0.2% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,577 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,644,246 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $447,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $140.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.76. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

