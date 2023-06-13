Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,000. Crown Castle makes up about 0.1% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,859 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,949 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,994,000 after purchasing an additional 451,665 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after purchasing an additional 445,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCI stock opened at $115.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.99. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

