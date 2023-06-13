Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Takes $5.33 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.2% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VUG opened at $274.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $274.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

