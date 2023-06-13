Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %
Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $24.99.
Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.3672 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%.
About Bridgewater Bancshares
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
