Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.3672 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Bridgewater Bancshares

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,617 shares in the company, valued at $768,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,617 shares in the company, valued at $768,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas L. Place bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $30,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,853 shares in the company, valued at $988,390.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 13,875 shares of company stock valued at $119,550 over the last ninety days.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

