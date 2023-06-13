Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Short Interest Up 188.6% in May

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,600 shares, an increase of 188.6% from the May 15th total of 156,500 shares. Approximately 17.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 211,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 110.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 393.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHG opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.42. Bright Health Group has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $171.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($14.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.80) by ($5.60). The firm had revenue of $756.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.19 million. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 31.78% and a negative return on equity of 617.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -32.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bright Health Group from $80.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

