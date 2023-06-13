Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 12,294 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,004,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 67,784 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 47,275 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $732,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 817,540 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,169,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,603,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 47,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $732,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 817,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,947,828 shares of company stock worth $27,292,172. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

