Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 3,865 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

