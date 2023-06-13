Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 403 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4,545.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIPR opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.46). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 127.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $97.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

