Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 795 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after buying an additional 42,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $128.05.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.