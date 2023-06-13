Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 209 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.83.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $546.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $563.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at $572,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,459.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

