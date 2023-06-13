Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 271 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

In related news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,168 shares of company stock valued at $16,288,201 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $151.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $120.51 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.90 and its 200 day moving average is $153.02.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -438.71%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

