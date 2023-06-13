Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 4,305 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average is $54.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

