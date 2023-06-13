Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.22.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,519 shares of company stock valued at $17,674,209 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $340.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $243.17 and a 1 year high of $354.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.98.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.