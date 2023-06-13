Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,126,000 after buying an additional 1,044,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,704,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,273,000 after buying an additional 845,414 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 568.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 270,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 229,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 335,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 210,139 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

GNR stock opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

