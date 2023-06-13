Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Gladstone Land worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.02%.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

