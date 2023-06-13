Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $103.36.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

