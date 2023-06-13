Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,748,000 after purchasing an additional 331,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after purchasing an additional 291,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $208.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.47.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

