Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The firm has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.32 and its 200-day moving average is $140.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

