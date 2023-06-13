Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of 3M by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 429,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,488,000 after buying an additional 273,959 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 22,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $101.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.96. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.