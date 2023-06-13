Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 344,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 200,742 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 167,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,235 shares in the last quarter. Mass Ave Global Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 1,138.9% in the 4th quarter. Mass Ave Global Inc. now owns 553,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,069,000 after acquiring an additional 508,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JD. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

JD.com Price Performance

About JD.com

NASDAQ JD opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

