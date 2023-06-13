Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CCI shares. TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $115.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.99. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

