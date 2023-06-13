Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 449 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Salesforce by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,896,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $251,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,726 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 316,702 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,992,000 after purchasing an additional 104,386 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $2,563,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 32,365 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,325 shares of company stock worth $36,866,040. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $213.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.53 and a 200-day moving average of $174.47. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $208.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.