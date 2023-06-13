Bristlecone Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IEFA stock opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average is $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

