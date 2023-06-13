Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 442 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.