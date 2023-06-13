Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 927 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 19,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MMP opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $64.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.26.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

