Brokerages Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target at $33.33

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.24 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alkermes news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,588.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,837. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,350,000 after acquiring an additional 828,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,621,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,553,000 after acquiring an additional 197,079 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,164,000 after acquiring an additional 665,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after acquiring an additional 556,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,013,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,518,000 after buying an additional 451,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Featured Stories

