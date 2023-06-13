Brokerages Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Target Price at $98.23

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AEP opened at $83.69 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.87.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

