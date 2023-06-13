Brokerages Set American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) PT at $67.79

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

American International Group Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,294 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 912,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,931,000 after acquiring an additional 383,062 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. American International Group has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.