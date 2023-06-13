Brokerages Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target at $215.40

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair cut Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $166.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.05. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $161.40 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -174.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.74). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $229.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.