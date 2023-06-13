Brokerages Set Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT at $76.25

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of BPMC opened at $57.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

