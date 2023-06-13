Brokerages Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Target Price at GBX 476.43

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 476.43 ($5.96).

Several equities research analysts have commented on BME shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.07) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.76) to GBX 545 ($6.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 460 ($5.76) to GBX 550 ($6.88) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 350 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.75) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

LON BME opened at GBX 535 ($6.69) on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 289 ($3.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 549 ($6.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,528.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 491.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 465.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

