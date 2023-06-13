Brokerages Set Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Target Price at $49.38

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.38.
Several equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines
In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
DAL opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.
Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.
