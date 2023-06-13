Brokerages Set easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Target Price at GBX 573.50

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 573.50 ($7.18).

EZJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised easyJet to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 370 ($4.63) to GBX 530 ($6.63) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.63) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.44) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 350 ($4.38) to GBX 400 ($5.01) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.51) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

EZJ opened at GBX 495 ($6.19) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 494.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 459.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.59. The stock has a market cap of £3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8,250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.50. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 582.71 ($7.29).

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

