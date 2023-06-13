Brokerages Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) PT at $61.60

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,529 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,614,296 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $185,015,000 after purchasing an additional 102,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 50,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LPX opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.11. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.99.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 12.06%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

