Brokerages Set Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) PT at $417.27

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $417.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mastercard Stock Up 1.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $375.31 on Friday. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

